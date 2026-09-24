Iran open to talks without ‘language of force’, says Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejects US threats at UN, saying Iran is open to talks but not under “language of force”

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian struck a defiant tone at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, rejecting US threats and saying Tehran was ready for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations but would not accept the “language of force”. His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump warned that the US could “annihilate” Iran if no deal is reached, the Al Jazeera reported.

Pezeshkian said Iran would not surrender to pressure, while also stressing that diplomacy remained possible. His address followed the first US-Iran diplomatic contacts in months, with Iranian and US officials exchanging messages through mediators in New York. Tehran has called for an end to the war, the lifting of the US naval blockade and sanctions, and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz as conditions for a diplomatic resolution.