Iran’s reported three-point deal targets Hormuz, ceasefire, nuclear delay

Iran has reportedly put forward a fresh proposal to the United States aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, while deferring negotiations over its nuclear programme to a later stage.

According to a report by Axios, the proposal was conveyed to Washington through Pakistani mediation and centres on resolving tensions around the key maritime route as well as addressing a US naval blockade affecting Iranian ports. The outlet, citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter, said the framework includes reopening the strait, halting hostilities and postponing nuclear talks.

However, there is no formal, on-record statement from Tehran outlining a specific “three-point” plan in those exact terms. Iranian officials and state media have instead acknowledged presenting broader proposals and conditions to end the conflict, including demands linked to the Strait of Hormuz, security guarantees, an end to the killing of Iranian officials and possible reparations.

These varying accounts suggest that much of what has been reported internationally represents interpretations or summaries of Iran’s position rather than a definitive, publicly released proposal.

Under the reported framework, a ceasefire could either be extended or formalised into a permanent cessation of hostilities. Crucially, discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme would only begin after immediate issues—such as reopening the strait and lifting restrictions on Iranian shipping—are addressed.