Pakistan eases curbs in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as US-Iran talks unlikely

Pakistan on 26 April eased restrictions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, allowing limited movement of heavy vehicles, after there was no immediate prospect of a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

The curbs had been imposed last week amid heightened security preparations for possible negotiations between the two countries.

Authorities allowed trucks carrying medicines, perishable goods and essential supplies to enter the twin cities, even as police warned that traffic diversions could still be enforced if required.

The easing followed the departure of Abbas Araghchi from Islamabad on 25 April without waiting for US negotiators.

US President Donald Trump subsequently cancelled plans to send American officials for talks in Pakistan.