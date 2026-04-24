Iran's Araghchi reportedly heads to Pak as ceasefire push falters

Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is reportedly scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Friday, 24 April at a critical moment in West Asia diplomacy, as efforts to restart stalled ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the US struggle to regain traction against a backdrop of continued military tension and economic disruption.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency described the visit as part of “bilateral consultations” and discussions on wider regional developments. The trip, which will also take Araghchi to Oman and Russia, reflects Tehran’s attempt to engage multiple diplomatic channels even as the situation on the ground remains volatile.

Pakistan has positioned itself as an intermediary in the crisis, seeking to bring Iran and the United States back to the negotiating table after a planned second round of talks failed to materialise earlier this week. Officials in Islamabad say Araghchi is travelling with a small delegation, with discussions expected to focus on the contours of a possible renewed dialogue and the terms of a fragile ceasefire.

The urgency of these efforts is underscored by the wider consequences of the conflict, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Since then, the region has been on edge, with the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies — emerging as a focal point of confrontation. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas passes through the strait in normal times, making any disruption immediately consequential for global markets.