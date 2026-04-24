US munitions stockpiles strained after costly Iran conflict, report warns

A recent assessment has revealed the significant strain placed on US military resources following its recent conflict with Iran, raising concerns over both financial costs and future preparedness.

A study by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published by the Hindustan Times showed that during the 38-day campaign, dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury’, the United States is estimated to have spent between $28 billion and $35 billion, with daily costs approaching $1 billion.

The scale of munitions used has been particularly striking, with more than 1,100 long-range JASSM-ER missiles and over 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles deployed, far exceeding typical annual procurement levels.

The conflict has also significantly depleted key defence systems. More than 1,200 Patriot interceptor missiles were used to counter aerial threats, despite annual production being roughly half that number. Additional ground-based missile systems, including Precision Strike and ATACMS, were also heavily utilised, leaving stockpiles at concerning levels, according to analysts.