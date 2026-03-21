Did Iran fire long-range missiles at Diego Garcia base?

Reports from the US have emerged suggesting that Iran may have launched ballistic missiles towards the strategically Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, a joint United States–United Kingdom military facility, in what—if confirmed—would mark a significant escalation in its long-range strike capabilities.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, two missiles were allegedly fired in the direction of the remote base on 20 March 2026. Neither projectile is said to have struck its target. One reportedly failed mid-flight, while the other prompted a response from a US naval vessel, which launched an SM-3 interceptor missile. It remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

Tehran has not officially acknowledged any such attack, and there has been no independent confirmation of the incident or reports of damage or casualties.

The development has nonetheless drawn attention due to the distance involved. Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran—well beyond the 2,000-kilometre range that Iranian authorities have previously cited as the upper limit of their missile capabilities.