Did Iran fire long-range missiles at Diego Garcia base?
Reports from US suggest Tehran may have targeted a joint US–UK military facility over 4,000km away, raising fresh questions about its missile reach. The IRGA is yet to respond.
Reports from the US have emerged suggesting that Iran may have launched ballistic missiles towards the strategically Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, a joint United States–United Kingdom military facility, in what—if confirmed—would mark a significant escalation in its long-range strike capabilities.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, two missiles were allegedly fired in the direction of the remote base on 20 March 2026. Neither projectile is said to have struck its target. One reportedly failed mid-flight, while the other prompted a response from a US naval vessel, which launched an SM-3 interceptor missile. It remains unclear whether the interception was successful.
Tehran has not officially acknowledged any such attack, and there has been no independent confirmation of the incident or reports of damage or casualties.
The development has nonetheless drawn attention due to the distance involved. Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran—well beyond the 2,000-kilometre range that Iranian authorities have previously cited as the upper limit of their missile capabilities.
If accurate, the alleged strike would not only suggest advances in Iran’s intermediate-range ballistic missile capabilities beyond publicly stated limits, but also underscore its continued ability to project force at long distances, raising fresh questions in Washington and Tel Aviv about whether recent military operations have meaningfully constrained Tehran’s overall strategic position.
Located in the British Indian Ocean Territory, Diego Garcia is a critical military hub hosting long-range bombers, nuclear-powered submarines and guided-missile destroyers. Its strategic importance has made it a focal point in past geopolitical tensions.
Analysts have noted that independent assessments in recent years have pointed to Iran’s continued development of longer-range missile systems, though details remain opaque. The reported incident, if substantiated, may be intended as a demonstration of extended reach amid heightened regional tensions.
However, with no confirmation from Iranian officials and limited corroboration from other sources, key details remain uncertain. The timing of the alleged launch, the type of missiles used, and the outcome of the interception attempt have yet to be independently verified.
For now, the episode remains a matter of speculation, underscoring both the opacity surrounding military capabilities and the risks of miscalculation in an increasingly volatile security environment.
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