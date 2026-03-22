Iran promises to plunge region into darkness, if Donald Trump strikes

“If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with their biggest one,” declared US President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Saturday evening (US time). How does one make sense of what the US president says and what he may actually have meant?

On Friday, he first declared, “I don’t want to do a ceasefire with Iran.” Within hours on the same day, he posted that the US is “considering winding down” military operations. On Saturday the Trump administration indicated that groundworks were being laid for peace talks through envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Within hours came the threat from

Trump that the US would obliterate the power plants in Iran if the 48-hour deadline is not met to open the Strait of Hormuz. In just two days the US president has sent out contradictory messages: no ceasefire... winding down the war... peace talks...followed by the 48-hour ultimatum.

Those who credit the US president with brilliant strategising ability believe the messages were all meant for different audiences and with different objectives. On the one hand the US president is trying to reassure the market that he is in command and that the war is on course; on the other hand, he is signalling to allies in the Gulf and elsewhere, and also Israel, that he is being tough with Iran. He is also messaging the domestic audience, increasingly spooked by the possibility of a Vietnam-like endless war, a national draft and inflationary pressure that the war is almost over.