Iran rejects ceasefire, ready to defend as long as needed: FM Araghchi

Araghchi also questioned the prospect of renewed dialogue with Washington, recalling that diplomatic engagement had already been underway when the United States allegedly launched strikes. “We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us — and that was for the second time,” he remarked.

Addressing concerns about the vital maritime corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had not closed the waterway, leaving operational decisions to the military. According to him, Iran’s forces have already allowed vessels from multiple countries to pass through the strait.

Turning to the sensitive nuclear issue, Araghchi reiterated that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons. He revealed that, during negotiations prior to the recent escalation, Tehran had agreed to dilute portions of its enriched uranium stockpile. However, following strikes on nuclear facilities, those materials now lie buried beneath the wreckage.

“Everything is under the rubble,” he said, noting that Iran currently has no plans to retrieve the enriched uranium from the damaged sites.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi also claimed that Tehran possesses intelligence indicating that the United States and Israel have launched attacks from certain locations against Arab states across West Asia.

In remarks to the pan-Arab outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the minister questioned the origins of attacks on regional Arab countries that have been attributed to Iran. He proposed the formation of a joint investigative committee with regional governments to examine the incidents and determine the true nature of the targets.

Araghchi maintained that Iran’s own strikes had been limited to American bases and interests, describing them as retaliatory measures against attacks launched from those sites.

With IANS inputs