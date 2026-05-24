Iran rejects Rubio’s claims, blames US and Israel for regional instability

“As one of the world’s major exporters of oil and energy, Iran has always been prepared to supply energy resources to all countries, including India,” the statement noted.

Tehran described US sanctions on Iranian oil exports as part of a wider pattern of “hostile measures” imposed over nearly five decades.

“Oil sanctions represent only a small part of the broader pattern of hostile measures and pressures that the US government has imposed on the Iranian people over the past 47 years,” the embassy said, adding that sanctions had also affected access to medicines and medical equipment for Iranian patients.

Iran further accused the United States and Israel of escalating tensions in the Gulf region and threatening maritime security in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz through “military, provocative and adventurist actions”.

Responding to concerns raised by Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme, the embassy reiterated that Tehran’s nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people and emphasises that it will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognised right,” the statement added.

The embassy also claimed that Iran had successfully resisted pressure and military aggression from both the United States and Israel, asserting that attempts to alter Iran’s political system had failed.

The statement came shortly after Rubio acknowledged that indirect negotiations aimed at easing the US-Iran conflict had made “some progress,” while also warning that Washington would never permit Iran to obtain nuclear weapons or unlawfully control the Strait of Hormuz by imposing maritime tolls.

Iran, meanwhile, said its armed forces remained in “full readiness” to respond to any threat targeting the country’s sovereignty, security or territorial integrity.

With IANS inputs