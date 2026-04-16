Iran rejects nuclear enrichment compromise, criticises US role in Hormuz

Iran has ruled out any compromise on its nuclear enrichment programme, asserting that its rights are firmly protected under international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran’s entitlement to peaceful nuclear energy is “non-negotiable” and cannot be curtailed by external pressure or conflict. He dismissed western media reports on Iran’s enrichment activities as “baseless speculation”, stressing that such rights are neither a concession nor a favour granted by other nations.

“As long as Iran remains a signatory to the NPT, it must be able to fully benefit from the treaty’s provisions,” Baqaei said, according to state news agency IRNA.

Addressing reports about recent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad, he said any potential agreement must first establish a comprehensive framework, adding that discussions on sensitive issues such as enrichment would be premature until broader terms are finalised.