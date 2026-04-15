Pope stresses peace, unity amid Trump’s continued criticism over Iran war stance
Leo invokes St Augustine, calls for dialogue as US president renews attacks
Pope Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday reiterated his call for peace and dialogue, even as criticism from US President Donald Trump showed no signs of easing over his stance on the Iran conflict.
Speaking to journalists aboard the papal plane en route to Cameroon as part of his Africa visit, Leo emphasised that “the world needs to hear today” a message of peace and unity. While he did not directly respond to Trump’s latest remarks or comments by Vice President JD Vance, his observations indicated that the criticism had not gone unnoticed.
Pope underscores message of dialogue
Leo did not take questions but reflected on his recent visit to Algeria and the teachings of Augustine of Hippo, a central influence on his spiritual outlook.
“His writings, his teaching, his spirituality, his invitation to search for God and to search for truth is something that is very much needed today… for all people,” the pope said.
Referring to his visit to Annaba—ancient Hippo, where Augustine served as bishop—Leo said he sought to highlight a vision of “unity among all peoples and respect for all people in spite of the differences.”
Emphasis on interfaith harmony
The pontiff also pointed to his visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers, describing it as a symbolic gesture of coexistence.
“I think the visit to the mosque was significant to say that although we have different beliefs… we can live together in peace,” he said.
He noted that despite religious differences, Algerians—who are predominantly Muslim—continue to honour St Augustine as “one of the great sons of their land,” which he said helps build bridges between communities.
“And so I think that to promote that kind of image is something which the world needs to hear today,” Leo added.
Trump’s criticism intensifies
Trump has launched repeated attacks on the pope in recent days, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and suggesting he was influenced by liberal ideology. He has also claimed that Leo owed his election as pope to him, remarks that have drawn criticism from several quarters.
In a recent social media post, Trump wrote: “Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent… protesters… and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable.”
The US president had also posted, and later deleted, an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like form, which sparked backlash, including from some of his supporters.
Iran war tensions
The exchanges come against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has drawn global concern.
Leo has been a consistent critic of the war, previously stating that threats to annihilate Iranian civilisation were “truly unacceptable” and urging leaders to seek an “off-ramp” to end the conflict.
His remarks on Wednesday reinforced that position, focusing on reconciliation, interfaith respect and the need for dialogue in a deeply polarised global environment.
The episode marks a rare public spat between a sitting US president and the head of the Catholic Church, underscoring the intersection of geopolitics, religion and diplomacy in the current conflict.
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