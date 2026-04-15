Pope stresses peace, unity amid Trump’s continued criticism over Iran war stance

Pope Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday reiterated his call for peace and dialogue, even as criticism from US President Donald Trump showed no signs of easing over his stance on the Iran conflict.

Speaking to journalists aboard the papal plane en route to Cameroon as part of his Africa visit, Leo emphasised that “the world needs to hear today” a message of peace and unity. While he did not directly respond to Trump’s latest remarks or comments by Vice President JD Vance, his observations indicated that the criticism had not gone unnoticed.

Pope underscores message of dialogue

Leo did not take questions but reflected on his recent visit to Algeria and the teachings of Augustine of Hippo, a central influence on his spiritual outlook.

“His writings, his teaching, his spirituality, his invitation to search for God and to search for truth is something that is very much needed today… for all people,” the pope said.

Referring to his visit to Annaba—ancient Hippo, where Augustine served as bishop—Leo said he sought to highlight a vision of “unity among all peoples and respect for all people in spite of the differences.”

Emphasis on interfaith harmony

The pontiff also pointed to his visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers, describing it as a symbolic gesture of coexistence.

“I think the visit to the mosque was significant to say that although we have different beliefs… we can live together in peace,” he said.

He noted that despite religious differences, Algerians—who are predominantly Muslim—continue to honour St Augustine as “one of the great sons of their land,” which he said helps build bridges between communities.

“And so I think that to promote that kind of image is something which the world needs to hear today,” Leo added.