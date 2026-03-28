Trump seeks 'legacy of peace' as Iran war widens under his ‘peacemaker’ watch

Even as American troops are being killed and wounded in retaliatory strikes across West Asia following US-Israeli attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump repeats his insistence that he would like to be remembered as a “great peacemaker”.

Speaking at the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative (FII) Priority Summit in Miami, Florida, Trump presented himself as a dealmaker-in-chief whose legacy, he hopes, will be defined not by the widening Iran conflict but by the wars he says he personally stopped.

"I would love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker because I really believe I am a peacemaker," Trump said, even as US service members continue to face casualties in a conflict triggered by strikes ordered by his administration. "It doesn't seem like it right now, but I think I am a peacemaker."

That caveat — “it doesn't seem like it right now” — is doing unusually heavy lifting.

Iranian retaliatory strikes across the region have already injured American personnel and damaged military aircraft stationed in the Gulf, underscoring the growing risks of deeper US involvement even as the White House continues to avoid calling the confrontation a war, preferring the term “military operation”.

Trump nevertheless used the Miami platform to reiterate that reopening the Strait of Hormuz — the artery through which roughly one-fifth of global oil flows — would be a precondition for any understanding with Tehran.

"We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up," he said, linking the prospect of de-escalation to restoring oil shipments disrupted by the very conflict now drawing in US forces.