Iran strike injures US troops as Israel hits nuclear sites

At least 10 US service members were wounded after Iran struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, damaging several refuelling aircraft and underscoring the growing risk of direct American involvement in the widening West Asia conflict. Two of the injured personnel were seriously hurt, according to US officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the military developments.

The attack came as Israel intensified strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, hours after warning it would “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran. Iran vowed retaliation, raising fears that the conflict could spill further across the region and draw in additional global powers.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd province were targeted in Israeli strikes. Iranian state media IRNA reported that the attacks did not cause casualties or risk radioactive contamination, adding that the Arak facility had not been operational since a previous Israeli strike in June 2025.

Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium produced after impurities are removed from mined ore, while heavy water is used as a moderator in certain types of nuclear reactors.

Israel’s military said the Yazd facility processes raw materials used in enrichment, describing the strike as a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear programme. Iranian officials, meanwhile, warned that retaliation would follow. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would exact a “heavy price” for what he described as Israeli crimes.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also signalled further escalation. Seyed Majid Moosavi, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, warned that the response would exceed proportional retaliation, writing on social media that “this time, the equation will no longer be an eye for an eye”.