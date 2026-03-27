Six killed in Qom airstrikes as Trump pauses attacks on Iran energy sector till 6 April

US President Donald Trump has delayed planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, signalling a temporary pause in escalation while insisting that negotiations with Tehran are progressing positively despite continued violence across the region.

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump said the United States would hold off on targeting Iranian energy facilities until 6 April, extending a deadline tied to Washington’s demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments. The move came hours after he warned during a cabinet meeting that the US could intensify pressure if Tehran failed to agree to terms.

“Talks are ongoing… and they are going very well,” Trump said, pushing back against reports suggesting negotiations had stalled. However, his optimistic assessment appeared at odds with signals from Tehran. An unnamed senior Iranian official told Reuters that a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict had been received but described it as “one-sided and unfair”, indicating little immediate prospect of a breakthrough.

The diplomatic manoeuvring has unfolded against a sharply deteriorating security backdrop. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they had carried out a wave of missile and drone strikes the previous day targeting sites in Israel as well as military facilities in Gulf countries hosting US forces, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

According to statements carried by Iranian state news agencies, the operation involved long- and medium-range missiles alongside what were described as “destructive and roaming drones”. Among the targets cited was a maintenance facility associated with the US-made Patriot air defence system in Bahrain, underscoring the direct risks to American military assets in the region.

The widening scope of the conflict reflects an increasingly complex and volatile regional picture. Israel has stepped up its ground operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, deploying additional troops in a move that raises fears of a broader confrontation along its northern border.