As Trump invokes ‘God as Co-Commander’, Pope Leo shows 'no fear' of US President

Pope Leo has said he has “no fear” of the administration of Donald Trump and will continue to speak out against war, rejecting attempts to frame the Iran conflict in religious terms as tensions between the Vatican and Washington escalate.

Speaking to reporters aboard his flight to Algeria, the Pope said he would not engage in a political confrontation but would continue to promote peace.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration… I don’t want to get into a debate,” he said, adding, “Too many people are suffering… there’s a better way.”

Trump escalates attack, invokes religion

Trump launched an unusually sharp attack on the pontiff, calling him “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy” and later saying he was “not a big fan”.

He also criticised the Pope as “weak on nuclear weapons” and suggested his position on Iran undermined US policy.

In a separate post, Trump went further, portraying the war in Iran as having divine backing and stating, “I believe God supports the US in the war against Iran.”

The US President also shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a biblical style, reinforcing a narrative of divine sanction for the conflict.

Senior officials echoed the tone, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth likening a military rescue operation to “Jesus Christ’s resurrection”, calling it an “Easter-style miracle”.

Vatican rejects ‘holy war’ framing

The Pope has consistently opposed the war and any attempt to justify it through religion.

He earlier described threats to destroy Iranian civilisation as “unacceptable” and has repeatedly called for de-escalation.

In recent remarks, he said: “God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war,” and later stressed that “God does not bless any conflict.”

In a speech during his Africa visit, he also criticised “violations of international law and neocolonial tendencies”, urging global leaders to pursue justice and solidarity.