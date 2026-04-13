As Trump invokes ‘God as Co-Commander’, Pope Leo shows 'no fear' of US President
US President calls pontiff ‘weak’; Vatican insists God does not bless war amid rising tensions
Pope Leo has said he has “no fear” of the administration of Donald Trump and will continue to speak out against war, rejecting attempts to frame the Iran conflict in religious terms as tensions between the Vatican and Washington escalate.
Speaking to reporters aboard his flight to Algeria, the Pope said he would not engage in a political confrontation but would continue to promote peace.
“I have no fear of the Trump administration… I don’t want to get into a debate,” he said, adding, “Too many people are suffering… there’s a better way.”
Trump escalates attack, invokes religion
Trump launched an unusually sharp attack on the pontiff, calling him “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy” and later saying he was “not a big fan”.
He also criticised the Pope as “weak on nuclear weapons” and suggested his position on Iran undermined US policy.
In a separate post, Trump went further, portraying the war in Iran as having divine backing and stating, “I believe God supports the US in the war against Iran.”
The US President also shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a biblical style, reinforcing a narrative of divine sanction for the conflict.
Senior officials echoed the tone, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth likening a military rescue operation to “Jesus Christ’s resurrection”, calling it an “Easter-style miracle”.
Vatican rejects ‘holy war’ framing
The Pope has consistently opposed the war and any attempt to justify it through religion.
He earlier described threats to destroy Iranian civilisation as “unacceptable” and has repeatedly called for de-escalation.
In recent remarks, he said: “God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war,” and later stressed that “God does not bless any conflict.”
In a speech during his Africa visit, he also criticised “violations of international law and neocolonial tendencies”, urging global leaders to pursue justice and solidarity.
Rare public clash
Direct exchanges between a pope and a sitting US president are rare, making the confrontation significant.
The US has more than 70 million Catholics, including Vice President J. D. Vance, adding political weight to the dispute.
Experts say the conflict risks creating a deeper ideological divide between religious leadership and political power.
Historian Massimo Faggioli noted that even authoritarian leaders in the past had not attacked the papacy so directly.
The disagreement has also surfaced in diplomatic channels.
Earlier this year, Cardinal Christophe Pierre was summoned to the Pentagon, where US officials reportedly emphasised Washington’s military power and urged alignment with its position.
While both sides later described the meeting as constructive, the episode underscored underlying tensions.
Political and electoral context
Analysts say Trump’s religious framing of the war could have domestic political implications, particularly among Catholic voters.
About 1.4 billion Catholics globally — including over 70 million in the US — may view the conflict differently if it is cast in religious terms.
Trump won a majority of Catholic votes in the 2024 election, and the issue could influence voter sentiment ahead of upcoming midterms.
Broader faultline beyond Iran
The dispute reflects a deeper ideological divide over the role of religion in geopolitics.
While the Trump administration has invoked religious narratives to justify military action, the Vatican has rejected the use of faith to legitimise violence.
A Vatican official, Antonio Spadaro, said the Pope’s position is not directed at any one leader but at the principle of using religion to justify war.
The exchange comes amid escalating tensions in the Iran conflict, with no clear diplomatic resolution in sight after failed talks.
As political rhetoric intensifies, the Pope’s stance positions the Vatican as a moral counterpoint to attempts to frame the conflict as justified or divinely sanctioned.
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