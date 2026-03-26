Trump says Iran ‘offered’ him Supreme Leader role but he refused

US President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his claim that Washington is in talks with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, even as Tehran firmly denied any such negotiations and rejected the assertion as baseless.

Speaking at a Republican fundraiser, Trump went a step further, claiming that Iran’s leadership had informally suggested that he take over as the country’s Supreme Leader — a claim not substantiated by any Iranian authority.

“There’s never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran,” Trump said. “We hear them very clearly. They say, I don’t want it. We’d like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don’t want it.”

Iran rejects claims outright

Iran has categorically denied that any talks are taking place. Officials dismissed Trump’s remarks, with Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari saying:

“Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you (Trump) negotiating with yourself?”

“As we have always said… no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.”

Iranian media outlets, including those linked to the military establishment, have also maintained that there has been no direct or indirect contact with Washington.