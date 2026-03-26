Trump says Iran ‘offered’ him Supreme Leader role but he refused
Tehran dismisses US claims of negotiations, calls remarks baseless amid continuing conflict
US President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his claim that Washington is in talks with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, even as Tehran firmly denied any such negotiations and rejected the assertion as baseless.
Speaking at a Republican fundraiser, Trump went a step further, claiming that Iran’s leadership had informally suggested that he take over as the country’s Supreme Leader — a claim not substantiated by any Iranian authority.
“There’s never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran,” Trump said. “We hear them very clearly. They say, I don’t want it. We’d like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don’t want it.”
Iran rejects claims outright
Iran has categorically denied that any talks are taking place. Officials dismissed Trump’s remarks, with Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari saying:
“Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you (Trump) negotiating with yourself?”
“As we have always said… no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.”
Iranian media outlets, including those linked to the military establishment, have also maintained that there has been no direct or indirect contact with Washington.
US claims progress, Tehran denies
Despite the denial, Trump insisted that negotiations were underway and that Iran was keen on reaching a deal but hesitant to admit it publicly.
“And I tell you, we’re winning so big… And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us,” he said.
Ceasefire proposal in play
According to US media reports, Washington has sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran through intermediaries, reportedly including Pakistan. The proposal is said to include demands such as dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, curbing support for proxy groups like Hezbollah, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
However, Iran has publicly rejected both the proposal and the claim that talks are underway. Reports suggest Tehran has instead put forward a separate counter-proposal, indicating it intends to dictate its own terms for any potential resolution.
The exchange of claims comes amid a nearly month-long conflict between US-Israel forces and Iran, which has significantly escalated tensions in West Asia and disrupted global energy markets.
With both sides maintaining sharply divergent positions — Washington asserting progress and Tehran denying even the existence of talks — the prospects for a negotiated settlement remain uncertain.
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