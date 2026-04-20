Iran rejects second round of US talks, ceasefire hangs by a thread
Tehran’s decision comes despite Washington’s announcement that a delegation will travel to Islamabad for renewed negotiations
Iran has refused to participate in a proposed second round of peace talks with the United States, dealing a major blow to fragile diplomatic efforts and raising fresh fears of escalation in an already volatile region.
Tehran’s decision comes despite Washington’s announcement that a delegation would travel to Islamabad for renewed negotiations. Iranian officials, however, dismissed the plan, accusing the US of making “excessive” and “unrealistic” demands, shifting positions, and continuing a naval blockade that they view as a violation of the ceasefire, the China Daily reported.
State media indicated there is “no bright prospect” for meaningful dialogue under current conditions, underscoring deep mistrust between the two sides.
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Tensions have intensified further following recent US military actions, including the seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz — an incident Tehran has condemned as “armed piracy” and warned could trigger retaliation, the Guardian reported.
From Washington’s side, President Donald Trump has maintained a hardline stance, insisting Iran must meet strict conditions, including curbs on its nuclear programme and reopening key shipping routes. He has also warned of severe consequences if Tehran refuses to engage.
The collapse of talks has cast uncertainty over a tenuous ceasefire nearing its expiry, with analysts warning that diplomatic channels are rapidly narrowing. Oil markets have already reacted sharply, reflecting fears of prolonged disruption in the energy-critical region.
With both sides trading accusations and hardening positions, prospects for de-escalation appear increasingly dim, leaving the region bracing for what could be the next phase of confrontation.
With agency inputs
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