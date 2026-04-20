Iran rejects second round of US talks, ceasefire hangs by a thread

Iran has refused to participate in a proposed second round of peace talks with the United States, dealing a major blow to fragile diplomatic efforts and raising fresh fears of escalation in an already volatile region.

Tehran’s decision comes despite Washington’s announcement that a delegation would travel to Islamabad for renewed negotiations. Iranian officials, however, dismissed the plan, accusing the US of making “excessive” and “unrealistic” demands, shifting positions, and continuing a naval blockade that they view as a violation of the ceasefire, the China Daily reported.

State media indicated there is “no bright prospect” for meaningful dialogue under current conditions, underscoring deep mistrust between the two sides.