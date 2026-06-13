Iran rejects Trump's claim of drone strike on Indian ships as 'baseless'

Iran has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that it carried out a drone attack on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the allegation as "simply baseless".

In a statement posted on social media, the Iranian embassy said Trump's remarks were an attempt to shift attention away from recent US military strikes on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors.

"The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless," the embassy said. "It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week and killed three innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic."

Trump's allegation came hours after India summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong protest over what it described as "lethal and deadly" American strikes on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.