Tepid Indian response, and no condemnation, to Indians killed by US Navy

“If three American merchant mariners were killed in an airstrike, it would trigger a round-the-clock political crisis in the United States. Yet the deaths of three Indian crew members in a US airstrike on a Palau-flagged tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday have attracted little international attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not publicly commented on the attack, leaving the response to a routine diplomatic protest by the foreign ministry,” said Brahma Chellaney, professor of Strategic Studies at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and former advisor to India’s National Security Council.

He was reacting to the third oil tanker carrying Indian crew members hit by US military in four days this week. On Thursday a US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker off the Omani coast, sparking a major fire. Fortunately, all 20 Indian crew members survived. At least three Indian seafarers were killed in the earlier strikes.

“These are illegal actions even if the ships are not Indian-flagged. Our concern is that Indian seamen have been killed and no regret has been expressed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM),” said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal while adding “If India and the US cooperate on maritime security in the Indian Ocean, hold elaborate naval exercises, subscribe to the concept of the Indo- Pacific, the US can’t be indifferent to killing Indian seamen in the Indian Ocean whatever the circumstances.” The US military would have known that Indian crew were on board the tankers. What prevented information-sharing, warnings and coordinated action?