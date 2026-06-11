Congress urges Centre to fix responsibility after 3 Indians killed in US military strikes
Opposition says Modi government must pursue diplomatic action as three Indians killed in attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters
The Congress on Thursday condemned what it described as “reckless military actions” by the United States after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US military strike on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, and demanded that the Centre take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability.
Expressing grief over the deaths, the opposition party said the government must ensure support for the affected families and prioritise the safety of Indian nationals working in the region.
In a statement, the Congress said it stood in solidarity with the families of the deceased sailors and called for urgent steps to protect Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf.
“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones and stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time,” the party said.
The Congress also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that his frequently highlighted personal relationship with US President Donald Trump had failed to safeguard Indian interests in the present crisis.
“Prime Minister Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests,” the party said.
Govt urged to seek accountability
The Congress demanded immediate assistance and adequate compensation for the families of those killed, along with the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains and safe return of rescued crew members.
It also called on the government to pursue diplomatic measures aimed at fixing responsibility for the attacks and ensuring the safety of other Indian nationals working aboard vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.
The remarks came after the government confirmed that three merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members had come under attack by American military forces off the coast of Oman over the last four days, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors.
According to official information, the Palau-flagged tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was disabled by US forces on 8 June, though all personnel were rescued safely.
On 10 June, another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, carrying 24 Indian sailors, was struck by US forces, resulting in the deaths of three crew members.
India lodges strong protest
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States over the incidents.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks was summoned and handed a diplomatic protest note following the attack on MT Settebello.
“We lodged a strong protest with the American side. We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents,” Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial media briefing.
He stressed that such attacks must stop and reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only path towards resolving the conflict.
Jaiswal also emphasised the importance of maintaining unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.
Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said evacuation operations had begun for crew members aboard the vessel Jalveer.
He added that all 25 remaining crew members aboard Settebello — including 21 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Russian and one Ukrainian — had been safely evacuated.
The official further said the Seamen Welfare Fund Society had been directed to provide Rs 10 lakh as assistance to the family of each deceased sailor.
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