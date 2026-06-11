US attack on oil tanker off Oman leaves 3 Indian sailors dead

Three Indian seafarers who were earlier reported missing after a US military strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma, engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and chief engineer Patnala Suresh.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello was carrying a crew of 28, including 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals — two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian and one Russian — when it came under attack in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

According to Indian authorities, 21 Indian crew members were rescued, while the three sailors were initially reported missing. Their bodies have since been recovered and identified.

Calling the incident a tragedy, Sonowal expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured government support.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

“This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin,” he added.

The minister said officials had been directed to ensure the immediate repatriation of rescued crew members and the swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their last rites.

India condemns strike

The vessel’s management company said it had faced difficulties maintaining a stable communication link with personnel remaining aboard the tanker following the attack.

According to the United States Central Command, the vessel was struck using precision-guided munitions after allegedly failing to comply with instructions issued by American forces and attempting to transport Iranian oil in violation of a US-imposed blockade.