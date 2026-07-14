Iran retaliates after renewed US aggression; Gulf tensions deepen

Iran and the United States moved deeper into open confrontation early Tuesday (14 July 2026), as a fresh wave of US airstrikes hit Iranian territory, prompting swift retaliation from Tehran and raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

The latest US attacks struck areas in southern Iran's Bushehr province, according to Iran's Nournews, marking another escalation in the renewed hostilities. Despite the military offensive, US President Donald Trump maintained that diplomacy had not been abandoned.

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow," Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, while adding that a deal with Tehran remained "possible".

Tehran responded with force. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched missile and drone strikes on Bahrain, targeting what it described as American military infrastructure in the Gulf kingdom. Iranian state television IRIB quoted the Guards as saying that "several weapons support warehouses, a satellite communications center and the residential building for US forces in Bahrain" had been struck. The attacks came after Bahrain urged residents to take shelter as missile warning sirens echoed across the country.