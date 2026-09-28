Iran says ‘fully prepared’ for renewed war as Trump rejects Hormuz roadmap

Iran says it is “fully prepared” for a resumption of war with the US after Washington rejects Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; Trump says more talks are expected this week

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Tensions between Iran and the United States remain high, with diplomatic efforts to end the war facing fresh setbacks even as both sides leave the door open to further talks.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is “fully prepared” for the conflict to resume, while also insisting that Iran remains ready for diplomacy. His comments came after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities. Iran says reopening the strategic waterway remains conditional on Washington meeting its demands, including easing the blockade and military pressure.

Despite rejecting the proposal, Trump says he expects more indirect talks with Iran this week. He has also said the US will “win” the war “very soon”, while leaving open the possibility of further military action.