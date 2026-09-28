Iran says ‘fully prepared’ for renewed war as Trump rejects Hormuz roadmap
US rejects Iran’s claim of seizing a Remus 600 underwater drone in Strait of Hormuz, while tensions remain high over strategic waterway
Iran says it is “fully prepared” for a resumption of war with the US after Washington rejects Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; Trump says more talks are expected this week
US rejects Iran’s claim of seizing a Remus 600 underwater drone in the Strait of Hormuz, while tensions remain high over the strategic waterway
Five men arrested near UK’s RAF Fairford over suspected explosives and terrorism offences, as Qatar, Pakistan and Oman continue efforts to revive US-Iran diplomacy
Tensions between Iran and the United States remain high, with diplomatic efforts to end the war facing fresh setbacks even as both sides leave the door open to further talks.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is “fully prepared” for the conflict to resume, while also insisting that Iran remains ready for diplomacy. His comments came after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s seven-day roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities. Iran says reopening the strategic waterway remains conditional on Washington meeting its demands, including easing the blockade and military pressure.
Despite rejecting the proposal, Trump says he expects more indirect talks with Iran this week. He has also said the US will “win” the war “very soon”, while leaving open the possibility of further military action.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they had seized a US Remus 600 unmanned underwater vehicle in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military has rejected the claim, adding another point of dispute amid tensions over the strategic waterway.
In the UK, five men have been arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a base used by the US military for operations linked to the Iran conflict. British counter-terrorism police said the men were initially arrested over suspected offences under the Explosives Act and were later detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Three suspicious vehicles are being examined and around 85 households were evacuated as part of the investigation. Police have not disclosed the men’s identities or any potential motive.
The developments come as the prospect of renewed US-Iran fighting remains, while mediators including Qatar, Pakistan and Oman continue efforts to revive diplomacy over the war and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.