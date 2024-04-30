Iran says no nuclear cooperation with North Korea

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday, 29 April rejected speculation about nuclear cooperation with Pyongyang following the arrival of a North Korean business delegation in Tehran.

The group, headed by Minister for External Economic Relations Yun Jong Ho, travelled to the Iranian capital last week for an economic conference, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Any link to cooperation on nuclear matters was "unfounded," he added.

There was speculation in South Korea that military cooperation between North Korea and Iran could be discussed during the visit.