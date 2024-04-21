Vishwaguru on stand by in Israel-Iran clash

The conflict in West Asia and the Gulf has burgeoned perilously into a wider confrontation. From warfare in and around Israel, it has extended to Iran in the vicinity of India’s blue water fleet. Israel’s chief of defence staff, Lt Gen. Herzi Halevi, vowed his country will respond to Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel.

A forceful retaliation would risk plummeting the region into a full-blown war. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has warned that the “smallest action against Iran’s interests” will be met with a “severe, extensive and painful” response.

The possibility of the Israeli Air Force bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities has been omnipresent for quite some time. The consequences of such action would certainly ignite a major conflagration. The West, of course, turns a blind eye to Israel’s widely suspected but officially undeclared possession of a nuclear arsenal.

Iran and Israel have for decades now been in a state of proxy war. Undisclosed covert Israeli operations inside Iran have killed senior military or intelligence personnel as well as nuclear scientists. Such methods are likely to be among Israel’s options to avenge Iran’s missile and drone attack, which appeared to be more of a warning than a serious act of war.

But Israel has reason to be alarmed about Iran surrounding it with armed anti-Israel outfits not just in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria but also in Iraq and Yemen.

Israel’s war cabinet, despite almost daily meetings, is yet to agree on the nature of a retaliatory blow. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper cautioned: "Israel must weigh its response." A further escalation, in its view, could prompt Lebanon-based Hezbollah — perceived to be more potent than Hamas — to get involved as an Iranian ally. If another of Israel’s neighbours, Syria, historically hostile towards Israel and pally with Iran, becomes proactive, that would significantly enlarge the theatre of war.