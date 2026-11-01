Iran says talks underway on two-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei described a recent letter from US vice-president J.D. Vance as a positive development, saying Washington’s tone had changed considerably. Tehran has reportedly reviewed the communication as part of ongoing efforts to explore a diplomatic settlement.

Washington has also indicated a preference for diplomacy. US secretary of state Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump had not yet decided whether to launch fresh military strikes against Iran, adding that the administration would prefer to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels. However, he maintained that the US remained prepared to take military action if required.

Despite the diplomatic overtures, tensions remain high. Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has instructed military commanders to ensure an immediate and effective response, without geographical limitations, to any potential threats from the United States or Israel.

The diplomatic developments come amid growing concerns over maritime security in the Gulf. At least 35 shipping-related incidents have been reported in the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Central Command has said it redirected 144 commercial vessels as part of its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian representatives have also continued consultations with Qatari mediators in Doha, with regional powers seeking to prevent a renewed outbreak of fighting.

While the proposed two-day arrangement has raised hopes of restoring commercial shipping through one of the world's most critical energy corridors, its implementation remains dependent on Washington accepting Tehran's conditions. No final agreement has yet been announced.