Iran says two oil tankers hit mines and caught fire in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported the tanker fires as the US said it had disabled a cargo ship in a separate incident in the Gulf of Oman
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.
The statement did not name the tankers or say whether anyone aboard had been injured.
US Central Command said an air strike disabled a Palau-flagged bulk carrier in the Gulf of Oman on 26 November and that its crew was unharmed.
The naval arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that two oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement published by the IRGC’s Sepah News outlet, the navy said one tanker struck mines off the Omani port of Khasab and the other was hit in the eastern part of the strait. It claimed both vessels had switched off their GPS systems and were attempting to pass through waters Iran had declared off-limits.
The IRGC warned that it had mined the route it described as unauthorised. Its statement did not identify the vessels, detail the damage or give an account of the crews’ condition.
US says it disabled bulk carrier in Gulf of Oman
In a separate incident on 26 November, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a military aircraft struck the stern of the Pacific Archer, a Palau-flagged bulk carrier, disabling its propulsion. CENTCOM said the ship had left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and attempted to breach the US naval blockade despite repeated warnings. It said the civilian crew was unharmed.
CENTCOM said US forces had redirected 158 commercial vessels that followed its instructions and disabled six that refused to comply. It urged crews in the Gulf of Oman and on the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to heed its warnings.
Tehran has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and break the US blockade.
With IANS inputs