Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

The statement did not name the tankers or say whether anyone aboard had been injured.

US Central Command said an air strike disabled a Palau-flagged bulk carrier in the Gulf of Oman on 26 November and that its crew was unharmed.

The naval arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that two oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement published by the IRGC’s Sepah News outlet, the navy said one tanker struck mines off the Omani port of Khasab and the other was hit in the eastern part of the strait. It claimed both vessels had switched off their GPS systems and were attempting to pass through waters Iran had declared off-limits.

The IRGC warned that it had mined the route it described as unauthorised. Its statement did not identify the vessels, detail the damage or give an account of the crews’ condition.