Iran says uranium enrichment right ‘necessary’ for ceasefire talks with US
Tehran flags key condition ahead of planned Islamabad negotiations
Iran has said that recognition of its right to enrich uranium will be a necessary condition for any ceasefire talks with the United States, ahead of planned negotiations between the two sides in Pakistan.
Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Tehran, indicating that the issue remains central to Iran’s position on a long-term agreement.
“It is one of the necessary elements that nobody speaks about,” Eslami said, referring to what he described as the US refusal to acknowledge uranium enrichment as part of Iran’s proposed framework for a permanent ceasefire.
Key sticking point in negotiations
The right to enrich uranium has been a longstanding point of contention between Tehran and Washington. While Iran maintains that enrichment is its sovereign right under international agreements, the United States has consistently pushed for restrictions, citing concerns over nuclear proliferation.
Officials said Iran has included the issue in its reported 10-point proposal aimed at securing a durable ceasefire and broader understanding with the US.
The comments come at a time when both countries are attempting to stabilise relations following heightened tensions in the region, including disruptions to maritime routes and military exchanges involving Iran and its regional adversaries.
Talks planned in Islamabad
The United States and Iran are expected to meet in Islamabad later this week for talks that could shape the next phase of negotiations.
Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to translate the current pause in hostilities into a more structured agreement, though differences remain over key issues such as nuclear activity, missile programmes and regional security concerns.
Iran has repeatedly asserted that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, while Western powers have sought assurances that it will not develop nuclear weapons.
Previous negotiations between the two sides have often stalled over the scope of uranium enrichment and verification mechanisms.
The upcoming talks are being seen as an opportunity to bridge differences, though officials on both sides have indicated that significant gaps remain before any agreement can be finalised.
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