Iran says uranium enrichment right ‘necessary’ for ceasefire talks with US

Iran has said that recognition of its right to enrich uranium will be a necessary condition for any ceasefire talks with the United States, ahead of planned negotiations between the two sides in Pakistan.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Tehran, indicating that the issue remains central to Iran’s position on a long-term agreement.

“It is one of the necessary elements that nobody speaks about,” Eslami said, referring to what he described as the US refusal to acknowledge uranium enrichment as part of Iran’s proposed framework for a permanent ceasefire.

Key sticking point in negotiations

The right to enrich uranium has been a longstanding point of contention between Tehran and Washington. While Iran maintains that enrichment is its sovereign right under international agreements, the United States has consistently pushed for restrictions, citing concerns over nuclear proliferation.