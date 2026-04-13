Iran says US must rebuild trust to exit conflict

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament, has said the United States must take concrete steps to regain the trust of the Iranian people if it seeks a way out of the current conflict.

Speaking to reporters on his return from Pakistan, where he participated in peace talks with a US delegation in Islamabad, Qalibaf said Washington bore responsibility for repairing relations.

“The United States is indebted to the Iranian people and must work to compensate them,” he said, adding that Iran would respond firmly to any aggression but remain open to reasoned dialogue.

“If they fight, we will fight; if they act with logic, we will respond with logic. We will not surrender to threats,” he said, dismissing recent warnings from US President Donald Trump as ineffective.