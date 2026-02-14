Iran signals cautious diplomacy amid renewed talks with Washington

A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that the path to fruitful negotiations with the United States lies in realism and mutual respect, warning against the perils of excessive demands.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Defence Council, shared his views in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera, published on Friday, commenting on the renewed indirect nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington—the first round of which took place in Oman on 6 February, according to Xinhua.

Shamkhani emphasised that all parties must avoid actions that could undermine the stability and security of West Asia, describing restraint and rational diplomacy as the only viable route toward de-escalation. He further highlighted that diplomatic efforts in the region aim to calm tensions and reinforce political solutions over confrontation.