Iran signals cautious diplomacy amid renewed talks with Washington
Secretary of Iran’s Defence Council warns that any miscalculation, including by Israel without US support, would have serious consequences
A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that the path to fruitful negotiations with the United States lies in realism and mutual respect, warning against the perils of excessive demands.
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Defence Council, shared his views in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera, published on Friday, commenting on the renewed indirect nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington—the first round of which took place in Oman on 6 February, according to Xinhua.
Shamkhani emphasised that all parties must avoid actions that could undermine the stability and security of West Asia, describing restraint and rational diplomacy as the only viable route toward de-escalation. He further highlighted that diplomatic efforts in the region aim to calm tensions and reinforce political solutions over confrontation.
Yet, Shamkhani made it clear that Iran’s missile programme remains a non-negotiable red line. He warned that any adventurism against Iran would be met with a “strong, decisive and appropriate” response. Stressing Tehran’s high state of military readiness, he cautioned that miscalculations by any actor — including Israel, which cannot strike Iran without US backing — would carry heavy consequences.
His remarks arrive amid escalating tensions in the region, as Washington maintains a visible military presence, despite ongoing diplomatic overtures.
Earlier this week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed the country’s firm stance, stating Tehran would “not yield to excessive demands” over its nuclear programme, while remaining open to “any verification” and insisting that Iran harbors no ambition to develop atomic weapons.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines