‘Make a deal or face very traumatic consequences’: Trump warns Iran

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, urging Tehran to swiftly reach a nuclear agreement or face consequences he described as “very traumatic”. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump conveyed a sense of urgency, emphasising that time was of the essence.

“We have to make a deal, otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic, very traumatic,” he said, his words underscoring the high stakes of the negotiations. “I don’t want that to happen, but we have to make a deal.” Pressed on a timeline, Trump indicated that progress should be rapid. “I guess over the next month, something like that — shouldn’t take, I mean, it should happen quickly. They should agree very quickly,” he said, signaling his expectation of swift resolution.

Trump also hinted at the gravity of the consequences if diplomacy falters. “If they don’t make a deal, then it’ll be a different story,” he warned, adding, “If the deal isn’t a very fair deal and a very good deal with Iran, then it’s going to be, I think, a very difficult time for them.” While he did not spell out the specifics, he alluded to a “Phase 2” that would be “very tough” on Tehran.