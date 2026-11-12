Iran stands firm on nuclear stockpile as Trump seeks ‘total victory’

Iran refuses to send enriched uranium abroad and insists its conditions must be met before reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming talks

Trump predicts an early end to the conflict, but Tehran threatens US bases beyond the Middle East as Washington tightens economic pressure

Unresolved disputes over nuclear material, shipping and regional security underline the gap between battlefield gains and a diplomatic settlement

Iran has rejected transferring its enriched uranium abroad and insisted that its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz must be met, challenging US President Donald Trump’s assertion that American forces have already won the war and that the conflict will end soon.

Tehran’s position, accompanied by threats against US military facilities beyond the West Asia, underscored the distance between Washington’s claims of battlefield success and the concessions it has secured from Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country intended to end its prolonged state of “no war, no peace” through military deterrence, potentially without negotiations.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Washington had yet to formally answer Tehran’s seven conditions for reopening the strait and restarting talks. Those conditions, he insisted, must be implemented in full before either could proceed.

His remarks followed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had ordered an end to the uncertainty surrounding the conflict. Pezeshkian said negotiations remained possible, but Iran would not submit to pressure.

Iran rules out uranium transfer

On the nuclear dispute, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, rejected a possible arrangement under which Russia would receive Iranian enriched material.

“We have informed our Russian friends that the enriched material will remain in Iran, and we will use it ourselves,” he told Al Mayadeen television.

Russia said its offer remained available, while stressing that the decision rested with Tehran.

Iran’s refusal leaves a central US objective unresolved. Trump has presented preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon as a principal justification for the campaign, but military strikes have not produced agreement on the future of its uranium stockpile.

Speaking at a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Trump nevertheless portrayed the outcome as being within Washington’s control.

“We won. It’s just a question of when we end it,” he said.

He insisted on a “total victory” and predicted that the conflict would end soon, without announcing a deadline or explaining what further conditions would have to be fulfilled.