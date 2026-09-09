Iran strikes US base in Jordan after US attacks Iranian oil tankers

Iran struck back at the United States on Wednesday, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan after American forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Iran’s Kharg Island.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its aerospace forces targeted the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan in retaliation for what Tehran described as “aggressive” US attacks on Iranian oil tankers. The IRGC said the strike hit a hangar used for the maintenance, repair, preparation and deployment of US F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets, as well as aircraft shelters, claiming to have inflicted “heavy damage” on the base.

Iran’s missile strike marked a direct and forceful response to Washington’s expanding military pressure on Tehran and its efforts to choke off Iranian oil exports. The latest escalation also demonstrated Iran’s willingness to carry the confrontation beyond its immediate borders and target US military infrastructure in the region.

Jordan said its air-defence systems intercepted 18 of the 20 Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards the kingdom. The other two missiles fell in unpopulated areas, with no casualties reported.

The Iranian retaliation followed a major US operation against Iran’s oil trade. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had destroyed five Iranian crude-oil tankers after the IRGC allegedly attempted twice to strike a US warship with ballistic missiles over the preceding two days.