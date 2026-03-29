Iran threatens retaliatory strikes on US, Israeli universities

A widening arc of conflict is casting a long shadow across West Asia, as the war involving the United States and Israel against Iran intensifies, drawing in multiple actors and fuelling unrest far beyond the battlefield.

Fresh strikes on Iranian territory have caused significant damage, including the death of a family of four in Bushehr province and a hit on a key water facility in Khuzestan.

The attacks have heightened tensions in Tehran, which has issued strong warnings of retaliation, including threats to target American and Israeli-linked universities across the Middle East, the Al Jazeera reported.

The conflict is increasingly spilling across borders. Yemen’s Houthis have stepped up their involvement, launching a second round of missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowing to continue until Israeli operations cease, signalling a widening regional confrontation, the Al Jazeera reported.