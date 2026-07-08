Iran vows ‘crushing response’ as US strikes deepen Gulf crisis

Iran has vowed a "crushing response" after the United States launched what it called "powerful strikes" on multiple military targets, pushing the two longtime adversaries closer to a dangerous new phase of confrontation.

The attacks came after three commercial vessels — including Qatari and Saudi Arabian oil tankers — were targeted while passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, triggering one of the most serious escalations since Washington and Tehran signed an interim peace agreement last month.

Iranian state media reported powerful explosions in the southern port city of Sirik, the key naval hub of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, as US strikes reportedly hit air-defence systems, anti-ship missile batteries, drone launch sites and coastal surveillance facilities. While Washington accused Tehran of threatening international shipping lanes and violating the ceasefire, Iran's military rejected the allegations and warned that the attacks would not go unanswered, promising retaliation that it described as "crushing".