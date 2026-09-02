Iran vows fierce retaliation as US strikes escalate conflict

Iran has vowed to answer the latest wave of US strikes with force, as the conflict between Tehran and Washington enters another dangerous chapter, marked by missile launches, air-raid alarms and reports of civilian casualties across Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched what it described as a “heavy” ballistic missile attack on Prince Hassan airbase and a US Marine base in Jordan, portraying the strikes as retaliation for earlier American attacks that Tehran says killed civilians. The claim comes amid a rapidly widening confrontation in which Iran has sought to demonstrate that it retains the ability to strike American-linked targets beyond its borders, the Al Jazeera reported.

In his first message since the latest exchange of attacks began, supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei struck a defiant tone, warning Washington that Iran’s armed forces had “unforgettable lessons” in store for the United States. His remarks underscored Tehran’s determination to frame the escalating hostilities not simply as a military confrontation, but as a struggle in which Iran intends to impose a heavy price on its adversary.

Inside Iran, the soundscape of the conflict has been equally stark. Iranian state media reported multiple explosions across southern parts of the country, including Asaluyeh, Jiroft, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Konarak, Chabahar, Jask, Sirik and Lavan. The reports painted a picture of a nation whose strategic coastal and energy-producing regions have once again been drawn into the crosshairs of a rapidly intensifying military confrontation.