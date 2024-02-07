Iran waives visa requirement for Indian tourists

Indian tourists do not need a visa for visiting Iran with a new policy coming into effect from February 4, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of Iran on Tuesday, 6 February.

"Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter Iran without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days," the Embassy said in a statement.

It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended, the statement clarified.

The visa-free entry applies only to individuals entering Iran for tourism purposes. Indians who visit Iran for business or educational purposes would have to apply for visa under the respective categories.

Those who want to visit Iran more than once within the six-month time span will have to obtain a visa.