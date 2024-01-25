Why are 'golden visa' schemes being scrapped?

Golden visas and golden passports have attracted attention in recent years, as some countries attempt to encourage wealthy foreigners to park their money in return for residency or citizenship.

The tiny Caribbean island of Dominica, for example, receives more money from the sale of citizenship at $100,000 (€91,650) a pop than it does from taxes, Bloomberg News reported this month.

The island attracts many wealthy Chinese, Russian and Iranian nationals, among others, who often face difficulties when crossing borders. They now benefit from the perks of being a Dominica passport holder, including 90-day, visa-free travel to the European Union.

No surprise! — VIP visas attract corruption

More than 60 countries operate golden visa or golden passport schemes, including several EU nations. But concern is growing that the programs are being abused by organized crime syndicates and corrupt officials, which prompted the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, last year to call on member states to stop selling them.

Ireland, Cyprus and the Netherlands have already axed their VIP visa schemes, while Portugal reformed its program in October. All EU states tightened their visa rules for Russian and Belarusian nationals in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the other side of the world, Australia this week pulled the plug on its program, the significant investor visas (SIV). Launched in 2012, applicants had to invest at least A$5 million ($3.3 million, €4.58 million) in the country to gain residency. According to the federal government, at least 85% of successful applications were from Chinese nationals, saying that the scheme had not had the desired economic effect. Instead, it had attracted many corrupt officials.