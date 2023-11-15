Cyprus Confidential: Why rich Indians vied for ‘golden passports’ from Cyprus

Industrialist Gautam Adani's older brother Vinod Adani, who lives in Dubai, has been known to hold a European Union passport issued by Cyprus since 2016. Now an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 67 media partners, including Indian Express, reveals that not just Vinod, but at least 65 other Indians have acquired the ‘golden passport’ from Cyprus.

An investment of 2 million euro (approximately Rs 18 crore) in 2016 made Indians eligible for citizenship of Cyprus, a Mediterranean island off the Turkish coast. The Indian Express report on Thursday mentions the number of Indians as at least 66, but names only Pankaj Oswal, Surinder Hiranandani, Anubhav Aggarwal, N Muthu and Virkaran Awasthy besides Vinod Adani. It is not clear if other Indians happen to be their family members.