Iran war could end after US midterm elections: Donald Trump
Renewed clashes in Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude above $100 a barrel, stoking fears of higher energy costs worldwide
US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could come to an end immediately after the US midterm elections, accusing Tehran of attempting to prolong the conflict and influence American voters.
Speaking to reporters before departing for Dallas on Wednesday, Trump portrayed Iran as increasingly cornered by the prolonged fighting, claiming its leadership was struggling to withstand the mounting pressure. He alleged that Tehran was hoping to sway the November 3 elections by seeking a more sympathetic group of lawmakers in Washington.
“I think the war is going to end immediately after the election,” Trump said, asserting that Iran was “desperate” and could no longer hold out.
Trump again accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon, a charge Tehran has long rejected, and insisted that Washington would not allow the country to acquire one. He also pointed to the deepening economic strain facing Iran, including the loss of value of its currency, as the conflict continues to take a heavy toll.
The fighting has also reverberated far beyond Iran’s borders. Renewed clashes around the Strait of Hormuz have sent Brent crude above $100 a barrel, raising fears of further pain for consumers already facing higher energy costs.
Despite the intensifying confrontation, Trump said the US was not actively seeking negotiations with Tehran, although he did not completely close the door to diplomacy. Any future agreement, he suggested, would extend well beyond Iran’s nuclear programme.
Trump also claimed that US forces had destroyed nine Iranian vessels, including tankers, during fighting around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, warning that further military action could follow.
For Iran, the conflict has brought a devastating mix of military pressure, economic hardship and mounting uncertainty, with the country caught at the centre of a confrontation whose consequences are being felt across the wider region. Tehran’s response to Trump’s latest remarks was not immediately detailed in the statement provided.
As the war enters its seventh month, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint, while the approaching US midterm elections have added another layer of political tension to an already deeply consequential conflict.
With agency inputs