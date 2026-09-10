Iran war could end after US midterm elections: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could come to an end immediately after the US midterm elections, accusing Tehran of attempting to prolong the conflict and influence American voters.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Dallas on Wednesday, Trump portrayed Iran as increasingly cornered by the prolonged fighting, claiming its leadership was struggling to withstand the mounting pressure. He alleged that Tehran was hoping to sway the November 3 elections by seeking a more sympathetic group of lawmakers in Washington.

“I think the war is going to end immediately after the election,” Trump said, asserting that Iran was “desperate” and could no longer hold out.

Trump again accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon, a charge Tehran has long rejected, and insisted that Washington would not allow the country to acquire one. He also pointed to the deepening economic strain facing Iran, including the loss of value of its currency, as the conflict continues to take a heavy toll.