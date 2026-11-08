Iran war widens: Tankers hit mines in Hormuz; US expands blockade

In a significant expansion of its pressure campaign against Tehran, the United States announced the creation of Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt Iran’s land-based supply networks. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the initiative would prevent the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The new initiative extends Washington’s existing naval blockade of Iranian ports. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the task force would reinforce the blockade's effectiveness. The US military also said it had disabled a commercial cargo vessel, identified as the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, after it allegedly attempted to breach the blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas. Iranian state media reported the blasts, but officials had not confirmed missile strikes or established their cause. The reports came days after US strikes on Qeshm Island, which President Donald Trump had described as limited.

The conflict also spilled over into Yemen, where at least 33 people were reportedly killed and 39 injured in air strikes on a village near the capital, Sanaa, on Saturday. The Houthi-run Saba news agency attributed the strikes to Saudi Arabia and said they hit the village of Bani Hushaysh, east of Sanaa. Most of the victims were reportedly women and children.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the casualty figures. Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communication said it was investigating the reports.

The renewed violence comes amid a breakdown of the 2022 UN-brokered truce between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with fighting resuming in July. The latest developments underline the widening regional ramifications of the US-Iran conflict, with commercial shipping, energy routes and neighbouring countries increasingly caught in the crisis.

With agency inputs