Iran warns of ‘painful’ strikes if US, regional countries make any mistake

The Iranian military command also warned regional states against aligning themselves with what it described as US “aggression” against Iran. It said countries that supported Washington would be considered “accomplices” and should no longer expect restraint from Iran’s armed forces.

The warning comes days after reports of a confidential meeting in Germany involving senior military commanders from the United States, Israel and eight Arab countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt. The meeting was reportedly convened by US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper to discuss the conflict with Iran and wider regional tensions.

According to Axios, citing two Israeli officials, Cooper told participants that the US military would remain in the region despite Iranian attacks on American bases and briefed them on plans involving increased ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The participating governments have not publicly confirmed the reported meeting.

Separately, Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tehran would not return to the previous framework of negotiations with Washington or reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless its conditions were met.

Qalibaf said Iran’s demands had been conveyed to the US through intermediaries and insisted that Tehran’s “legitimate” rights must be recognised and Washington must fulfil its commitments before negotiations or reopening the strategic waterway could resume.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint in the confrontation, with the waterway carrying a significant share of global energy shipments. Iran’s position links any reopening of the route to progress on its demands and the future of negotiations with Washington.

The latest warnings come amid continued escalation between Iran and the United States, with Tehran combining threats of military retaliation with demands for diplomatic guarantees and conditions for any renewed negotiations.

With IANS inputs