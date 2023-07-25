Iran wraps up 'large-scale' air drill

The Iranian Air Force has wrapped up a two-day "large-scale" air drill in the central province of Isfahan.

Ninety-two aircraft, including interceptors, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as tanker and transport airplanes, were involved in the military exercise, which was codenamed the 11th Devotees of Velayat Airspace, country's official news agency IRNA quoted Alireza Roudbari, the spokesman of the drill, as saying on Monday.