Iranian FM warns US against letting Benjamin Netanyahu ‘kill diplomacy’

The statements came as Araghchi held a series of phone calls on Thursday with foreign ministers from Russia, France, Spain and Germany, according to Iran’s foreign ministry and Xinhua news agency reports.

During his conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Araghchi said Iran had adopted a “responsible approach” and stressed that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz — reportedly guaranteed for two weeks under the ceasefire — would be maintained if the United States honoured its commitments.

In talks with French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Araghchi expressed concern over alleged Israeli ceasefire violations and continued strikes in Lebanon, while Barrot welcomed the truce and called for an end to Israeli military actions in the country.

Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares reportedly described the strikes on Iran as “illegal” and urged all parties to remain committed to diplomatic engagement.

The developments come as a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into force on Wednesday, with peace talks expected later this week in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iranian Parliament speaker Qalibaf is expected to lead the Iranian delegation.

However, Israel has stated that the ceasefire does not extend to the conflict in Lebanon, a position disputed by Iran and mediator Pakistan. Shortly after the truce took effect, Israel launched what reports describe as its largest single-day strike on Lebanon, killing more than 300 people and injuring over 1,100, according to local authorities.

With IANS inputs