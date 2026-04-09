Israel strikes on Lebanon strain ceasefire as Iran calls talks ‘meaningless’
Confusion over truce scope deepens as US and Israel exclude Lebanon, prompting warnings from Tehran and appeals from Beirut
Fresh Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have cast serious doubt over the durability of the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with Tehran warning that continued attacks risk undermining any diplomatic progress.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the strikes constituted a clear breach of the truce framework and warned they would render ongoing negotiations “meaningless”.
The ceasefire, intended to ease escalating tensions in the region, has shown signs of unravelling after Israel intensified its military operations in Lebanon, targeting positions linked to Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that military action would continue, stating that Israel would strike Hezbollah “wherever required”. Authorities also issued evacuation warnings for parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs ahead of further operations.
The situation has led to confusion over the scope of the ceasefire, with both the United States and Israel maintaining that Lebanon is not covered under the agreement.
In contrast, Iranian officials have taken a broader view. Iran’s parliamentary speaker said Lebanon should be regarded as an “inseparable part” of the ceasefire and warned that any violations would invite strong retaliation.
Lebanon has also sought clarity. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has urged Shehbaz Sharif to help confirm that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire, following reports that Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people.
According to an official statement, Salam praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating the truce and stressed the need to prevent further attacks on Lebanese territory.
The developments have heightened concerns among international stakeholders, with European leaders calling for Lebanon to be explicitly included in the ceasefire framework to prevent further escalation.
Despite the agreement between Washington and Tehran, the continued hostilities underscore the fragility of the situation, with tensions between Israel and Iran remaining high and the risk of a broader regional conflict still looming.
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