Israel strikes on Lebanon strain ceasefire as Iran calls talks ‘meaningless’

Fresh Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have cast serious doubt over the durability of the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with Tehran warning that continued attacks risk undermining any diplomatic progress.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the strikes constituted a clear breach of the truce framework and warned they would render ongoing negotiations “meaningless”.

The ceasefire, intended to ease escalating tensions in the region, has shown signs of unravelling after Israel intensified its military operations in Lebanon, targeting positions linked to Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that military action would continue, stating that Israel would strike Hezbollah “wherever required”. Authorities also issued evacuation warnings for parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs ahead of further operations.

The situation has led to confusion over the scope of the ceasefire, with both the United States and Israel maintaining that Lebanon is not covered under the agreement.