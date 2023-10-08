Iranian President in touch with Hamas militant leaders

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has talked to leader of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad (PIJ) after the latest developments, state media in Iran reports.

Details of Ebrahim Raisi's conversations with the two men were not disclosed, BBC reported.

Hamas is backed by Iran, which funds it and provides weapons and training, BBC reported.

Up to 100 Israeli hostages, including women and children, may have been taken into Gaza by Hamas, hugely complicating any Israeli military operation to free them, The Guardian reported.

Amid shocking images of terrified Israeli soldiers and civilians -- some bloodied, others hooded and with their hands tied -- being marched away by Hamas militants, the whereabouts and fate of the captives has become one of the most pressing issues for military planners.