Iranian president says enemy failed to achieve economic war objectives

Pezeshkian maintained that, despite the intensified economic pressure, the government had prevented its adversaries from achieving their goals.

His comments come as US sanctions and restrictions have placed additional pressure on Iran's financial and commercial networks, while the wider conflict has disrupted energy markets and complicated efforts to maintain oil exports.

Trump says war will end 'very quickly'

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has offered a sharply different assessment of Iran's position, saying the war would end “very quickly” and predicting a steep fall in oil prices once the conflict ends.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Texas and later during a visit to a Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Trump said Iran faced a choice over how the conflict would conclude.

Trump claimed Iran was suffering from severe economic and military pressure, citing what he described as 301 per cent inflation and saying the country's military capabilities had been heavily damaged.

“Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other,” Trump said, adding that oil prices would “drop like a rock” once the conflict was over.

Trump also said Washington could consider asking a European country to release diesel reserves to help ease energy costs, without identifying the country. He maintained that oil prices had already fallen and said crude remained below levels seen during former President Joe Biden's administration.

The contrasting statements highlight the sharply different positions taken by Tehran and Washington. While Pezeshkian has portrayed Iran as capable of withstanding intensified economic pressure, Trump has described the country as facing severe economic and military strain and has predicted a rapid end to the conflict.

The latest developments come as diplomatic efforts continue alongside the military confrontation. Iran has previously proposed steps involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the easing of sanctions, while mediators have continued efforts to bridge differences between Tehran and Washington.

With IANS inputs