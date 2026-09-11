Iran‑linked operators used Claude AI to target US naval bases: Anthropic

US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic said it had identified and disrupted an Iran-linked account that used its Claude AI model to gather and analyse publicly available information on US naval assets and develop potential targeting recommendations.

According to Anthropic, the account used Claude to compile detailed “targeting handbooks” and track US naval positions using open-source information. The activity included the use of a Python pipeline developed with Claude’s assistance to monitor naval movements from publicly available data.

The material collected through the account included the names of US military personnel taken from captions accompanying public military photographs, as well as ship and aircraft transponder identifiers. The account also generated scripts for querying commercial satellite imagery and compiled lists of public websites that provide information on US naval movements.

Anthropic said Claude was further used to examine potential vulnerabilities in shipboard systems, including maritime satellite terminals, Cisco communications equipment and industrial control products. The account also used the AI model to catalogue known Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) affecting maritime VSAT terminals.

The company said it was unclear whether intelligence produced with Claude had been used in any specific Iranian military operation.