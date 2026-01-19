Iran’s president warns strikes on Khamenei would lead to ‘all-out war’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any attack on supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would amount to a declaration of “all-out war” against Iran, sharply escalating rhetoric amid a renewed war of words with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said an assault on Khamenei would be treated as an attack on the Iranian nation itself. “Any attack on our great leader will be tantamount to an all-out war against the Iranian nation,” he wrote, responding to remarks by Trump questioning Iran’s leadership.

The warning came after Trump told Politico on Saturday that it was “time to look for new leadership in Iran”, citing weeks of protests fuelled by public anger over political repression, economic hardship and alleged human rights abuses.