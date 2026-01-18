Khamenei blames US and Israel for deaths during Iran protests

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating weeks of anti-government protests in Iran, alleging that foreign-backed actors were responsible for the deaths of “several thousand” people.

Al Jazeera reported that in a speech broadcast by Iranian state media on Saturday, Khamenei said those linked to Washington and Tel Aviv had caused widespread destruction and loss of life during demonstrations that swept the country for more than two weeks. He described former US president Donald Trump as a “criminal” and claimed the unrest amounted to an international plot against Iran.

According to Khamenei, the latest wave of protests differed from previous episodes of unrest because of what he characterised as a more direct role by the US leadership. He alleged that, unlike in the past, the American president was personally involved in efforts to destabilise the country.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly blamed foreign powers for the protests, arguing that long-standing regional rivals, particularly the US and Israel, sought to inflame tensions and direct violence on the ground. Khamenei reiterated that position, while warning that those deemed responsible would not escape punishment.

“We will not take the country into war,” he said, according to state media. “But we will not allow domestic or international criminals to go unpunished.”

Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera correspondent Resul Serdar Atas said the remarks largely reflected Iran’s established narrative but included a notable new element: the scale of the alleged casualties. For the first time, Khamenei publicly suggested that deaths numbered in the thousands.

“He is saying that violent protesters killed several thousand people,” Atas said, adding that Iranian officials had previously spoken only of hundreds of deaths, including members of the security forces.